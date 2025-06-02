Assam Career LGBRIMH Tezpur Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in LGBRIMH Tezpur Assam in 2025.

Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH), Tezpur, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Director in deputation basis in 2025.

Name of post : Director

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay: Level 15 in the Pay Matrix (Rs. 1,82,200 – 2,24,100) as per 7th CPC

Qualification & Experience :

1. A high Postgraduate (PG) qualification in Medicine or Surgery or Public Health and their branches, recognised by the Medical Council of India (MCI/NMC).

2. Teaching and/or research experience of not less than 10 years in the field of Mental Health.

3. 25 years of experience in the profession, with extensive practical and administrative experience in the field of Medical Relief, Medical Education, or a Public Health Organisation and adequate experience in running an important scientific educational institute either as Head or Head of the Department.

4. Officers from Central/State Autonomous Organisations/ Research Institutions/ Universities:

a) Holding analogous posts on a regular basis in the parent cadre/department

OR

b) With 3 years’ regular service in Pay Level- 14 of the Pay Matrix or equivalent in the parent cadre/ department. Fulfilling the educational qualifications and experience as mentioned in the respective section of this advertisement.

Age Limit: Not exceeding 60 years as on the closing date of receipt of application (Relaxable for Government Servants)

How to apply :

Candidates must submit their applications in the prescribed format (attached). The format can also be downloaded from the LGBRIMH website: www.lgbrimh.gov.in

Documents Required:

1. Duly filled application form in the prescribed format.

2. Attested copies of APAR/ACRs for the last 5(five) years duly attested on each page by an officer not below the rank of Under Secretary to the Government of India.

3. Self-attested copies of educational qualifications, experience certificates, and proof of age

4. Vigilance Clearance Certificate (format attached).

5. No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the current employer (format attached).

6. A recent passport-size photograph affixed to the application form.

7. Any other documents specified in the application checklist.

Applications, complete in all respects, should be sent through proper channel by Speed Post/Registered Post to: The Under Secretary (Mental Health), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, Room No.:434-C, Nirman Bhawan, New Delhi-110011

Last Date: Applications must reach the above address within 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment News .

Envelope: Superscribe the envelope with: “Application for the Post of Director on Deputation Basis – Advt. No LGBRIMH/2025/Director/01”.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here