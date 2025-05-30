Assam Career Mankachar College Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Mankachar College Assam in 2025.

Mankachar College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Principal in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. A Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever

grading system is followed, from a recognized University.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

2. A Ph.D. Degree in concerned/allied/relevant discipline (s).

3. Associate Professor/Professor with a total service experience of at least 15 years of Teaching/ Research in Universities/Colleges or other institutions of higher education.

4. A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based on Performance based Appraisal System (PBAS) as set in the UGC regulations in Appendix-I for

direct recruitment of Principal in Colleges.

5. A minimum of 10 Research Publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed journals.

6. A minimum of 110 research score as per Appendix-II at table-2 as per UGC guidelines 2018.

7. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at Master’s Degree level for the SC/ST/Differently

abled (physically and visually differently abled) candidates. The eligibility marks of 55% (or an

equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system followed) and relaxation of 5% to the

category mentioned above are permissible based on only the qualifying marks without including

any grace mark.

8. Upper age limit of 55 years as on 01.01.2025.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the prescribed DHE format along with complete

Bio-data and all supporting self-attested testimonials from HSLC onwards along with a non-refundable demand draft of Rs. 3000/- (Three thousand) only drawn in favour of Principal i/c, Mankachar College, Mankachar, payable at SBI, Mankachar Branch.

The applications must reach the President, Governing Body, Mankachar College, P.O.- Mankachar, Dist. South Salmara Mankachar, Assam, Pin-783131

Last date for receipt of applications is 13th June 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here