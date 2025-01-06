Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in MHRB Assam.

Medical and Health Recruitment Board (MHRB) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor in the Department of Cardiology.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of Cardiology

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification :

D.M in Cardiology with Special Training for three years in Cardiology in any NMC recognized teaching Institution/Centre of Excellence with dedicated service in that specialty.

Scale of Pay: Rs.68,900/- – Rs.2,05,500/- PM (Academic level 11) plus other allowances as admissible

under Rules

Age:

A candidate should not be less than 25 Years and more than 40 Years as on 01/01/2025. The upper age limit is relaxable by (if applicable)-

i. 5 years for SC/ST candidate.

ii. 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates as per Govt. Notification No.ABP.6/2016/9 dated 25/04/2018.

iii. For Persons with Disabilities (PWD) by 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and General Category of candidates as per Govt. Notification No.ABP.144/95/121 dated 28/10/2015.

Relaxation for upper age limit will be considered as per existing rules.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://nhm.assam.gov.in/ from 6th January 2025 to 16th January 2025

Application Fees :

Application must be accompanied with required application fee of Rs. 250/- (rupees two hundred fifty) only for General category candidates and Rs. 150/- (rupees one hundred fifty) only for

OBC/MOBC/SC/ST (P)/ST (H) candidate.

Candidates having PWD certificate need not pay the application fees.

Applicants must deposit application fees through Treasury Challan in the Head of Account “0210-

Medical and Public Health-01-Urban Health Services-800-Other Receipt”. The fees are not refundable and no other mode of deposit of fee other than through Treasury Challan, shall be accepted.

OR

Applicants must deposit fees online using Government Receipt Accounting System-GRAS (Website:

https://assamegras.gov.in). Candidates may pay the requisites fees (as admissible for the category

mentioned above). They should also submit printed copy of Treasury Challan generated through GRAS at the time of interview. In Remarks column, candidate may write the post applied for.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here