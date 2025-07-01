Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NERIWALM Tezpur Assam.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Water & Land Management (NERIWALM) Tezpur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Young Professional under the project “An analysis of the hydro geomorphic and Social Aspects of Dam in the Lower reaches of Ranganadi HPP with Special Emphasis on Climate Change. ” The North Eastern Regional Institute of Water and Land Management came into being altogether on 23rd December 1989 as a registered society under the aegis of North Eastern Council, Ministry of Home Affairs (now under Department of Development of North Eastern Region), Government of India. On 1st April,2012 an MoU of transfer was signed between MoWR, RD and GR and NEC and presently NERIWALM is under Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Govt. of India. It works towards generating local specific and problem oriented technologies through its different disciplinary divisions and caters the requirement of all the states of North Eastern Region namely, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Mehgalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. Institute made commendable progress in various aspects of water resources management, crop-soil nutrient management, watershed management, mapping of water and land resources, command area development, irrigation and allied sectors. To outreach the people the institute organized dissemination programmes in the form of trainings, workshops and enrich knowledge by organizing seminars and consulting meetings. Since its inception the institute has grown from strength to strength and also has gained confidence of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation. The institute desires to move ahead with more activities as guided by our knowledgeable mentors.

Name of post : Young Professional

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. /M.Tech in Hydrology/Water Resources/Soil & Water Conservation

Engineering Irrigation Engineering/ Geology/ Earth Science/ Environmental Science/ Geo informatics.

Desirable : Working experience in project handling with Technical Skill of Climate Data analysis, Remote Sensing & GIS investigation, Hydrological and also Hydrodynamic modelling and experiences in python, R, Java, etc.,

Age Limit : Should be 21-35 years.

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- (Rupees thirty thousand) only per month.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear altogether for a Walk-in-interview on 9th July, 2025 from 10 A.M. onwards at NERIWALM, Tezpur, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates must bring their original documents and testimonials along with one set of self-attested photocopy also of each of the documents at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here