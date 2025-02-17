Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in NIPER Guwahati Assam.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Research Fellows under various projects.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : ICMR sponsored project entitled “Targeting Branched chain amino acids metabolism to overcome resistance to therapy in breast cancer”

Qualification & Experience :

Essential:

i. Masters in Biochemistry/ Microbiology/ Biotechnology or B Tech (Biotechnology) or MS (Pharm) Biotechnology or equivalent degree in life sciences from a recognized University with at least one year of relevant experience in Cell culture or Recombinant DNA technology.

ii. Qualification of any one National level competitive examination (NET/GATE/GPAT., etc.).

Desirable :

i. Candidates with hands on experience either in cell culture or in Recombinant DNA Technology will be shortlisted for Interview.

ii. Only Publications or Project dissertation work in reputed Institutions is considerable as hands on experience in the relevant field. Please attach the relevant documents to support your candidature

Fellowship : Rs. 31,000/- + HRA 18%

Upper Age Limit : 28 years. Age relaxation as per Govt. norms for SC/ST/OBC, physically challenged

and women applicants

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : ANRF (SERB) sponsored project entitled “Targeting peroxisomal fatty acid oxidation to overcome resistance to therapy in breast cancer cells”

Qualification & Experience :

Essential:

i. Masters in Biochemistry/ Microbiology/ Biotechnology or B Tech (Biotechnology) or MS (Pharm) Biotechnology or equivalent degree in life sciences from a recognized University with at least one year of relevant experience in Cell culture or Recombinant DNA technology.

ii. Qualification of any one National level competitive examination (NET/GATE/GPAT., etc.).

Desirable :

i. Candidates with hands on experience either in cell culture or in Recombinant DNA Technology will be shortlisted for Interview.

ii. Only Publications or Project dissertation work in reputed Institutions will be considered as hands on experience in the relevant field. Please attach the relevant documents to support your candidature.

Fellowship : Rs. 31,000/- + HRA 18%

Upper Age Limit : 28 years. Age relaxation as per Govt. norms for SC/ST/OBC, physically challenged

and women applicants

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://niperguwahati.ac.in/ up to 3rd March 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here