Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIPER Guwahati Assam.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of professionals under various projects.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Bioprospecting the North-East Himalayan plants for its Cardioprotective activity through metabolomics approach

Monthly Salary : Rs.37,000/- + HRA (as applicable)

Qualifications and Experience:

The candidate must have a postgraduate degree (M.S./M.Pharm.) in Pharmaceutical Analysis/ Natural Products from a PCI/AICTE/UGC/NAAC recognized/accredited University/Institute with a minimum of 60 % marks. The candidate must have cleared GPAT/ GATE/ CSIR-NET or any National

entrance test exam conducted by any Central Govt. agency at the time of the interview/selection process.

Maximum Age Limit : 30 years (Age relaxation will be provided as per GoI norms)

Name of post : Project Scientist I (Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Centre of Excellence on Phytopharmaceuticals & Herbal Products

Monthly Salary : Rs. 56,000/- + 20% HRA (as applicable)

Qualifications and Experience:

Essential: Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Sciences or Analytical Chemistry/ Pharmaceutical Analysis with first class postgraduation in M.Sc. (Analytical Chemistry/Organic Chemistry) or M.Pharm./ MS.Pharm. (Pharmaceutical Analysis / Quality Assurance / Natural Products/Medicinal Chemistry ) with 60% marks. The candidate must have at least one research publication in SCI-indexed Journals.

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years (Age relaxation will be provided as per GoI norms)

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : Centre of Excellence on Phytopharmaceuticals & Herbal Products

Monthly Salary : Rs. 37,000/- + 20% HRA (as applicable)

Qualifications and Experience:

Essential: M. Pharm/MS (Pharm) (Pharmaceutical Analysis/Quality Assurance/Natural Products/ Medicinal Chemistry/MSc in analytical chemistry or Organic Chemistry from a PCI/ AICTE/ UGC/ NAAC recognized/ accredited University/Central Autonomous Institutes with 60% marks or above.

The candidate must have cleared GPAT/GATE/CSIR-NET or any National entrance test exam conducted by any Central Govt. agency at the last date of application.

Maximum Age Limit : 32 years (Age relaxation will be provided as per GoI norms)

Name of post : Project Scientist I (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Centre of Excellence on Phytopharmaceuticals & Herbal Products

Monthly Salary : Rs. 56,000/- + 20% HRA (as applicable)

Qualifications and Experience:

Essential: ME/ MTech in the relevant branches under Civil Engineering or BE/BTech with 3 years of R&D/industrial experience. The candidate must have at least one research publication in SCI-indexed Journals.

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years (Age relaxation will be provided as per GoI norms)

Name of post : Project Scientist I (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Centre of Excellence on Phytopharmaceuticals & Herbal Products

Monthly Salary : Rs. 56,000/- + 20% HRA (as applicable)

Qualifications and Experience:

Essential: ME/ MTech in the relevant branches under Mechanical Engineering or BE/BTech with 3 years of R&D/industrial experience. The candidate must have at least one research publication in SCI-indexed Journals.

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years (Age relaxation will be provided as per GoI norms)

Name of post : Project Scientist I (Electrical)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Centre of Excellence on Phytopharmaceuticals & Herbal Products

Monthly Salary : Rs. 56,000/- + 20% HRA (as applicable)

Qualifications and Experience:

Essential: ME/ MTech in the relevant branches under Electrical Engineering or BE/BTech with 3 years of R&D/industrial experience. The candidate must have at least one research publication in SCI-indexed Journals.

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years (Age relaxation will be provided as per GoI norms)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://niperguwahati.ac.in/ from 04.02.2025 to 18.02.2025

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2