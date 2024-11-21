Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Associate -I for SERB-DST (EEQ) sponsored project entitled “Robust Control of Biochemical Oxygen Demand and Ammonium Ion

Concentration in Wastewater Treatment Plant using Quantitative Feedback Theory based Controller with Prototype Building” in the Department of Electrical Engineering.

Name of post : Project Associate -I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Robust Control of Biochemical Oxygen Demand and Ammonium Ion Concentration in Wastewater Treatment Plant using Quantitative Feedback Theory based Controller with Prototype Building

Essential Qualification : BE/B. Tech/M. Tech or Equivalent degree in EE/ECE/EIE/ CE from

recognized University.

Desirable Experience : Knowledge in Control Systems, System Modelling, MATLAB

Salary :

Rs 31,000/- per month for the first two years and Rs 35,000/- for the 3rd year for the candidates having valid GATE/NET score.

Rs 25,000/- per month for the candidates not having valid GATE/NET score. HRA @ 9% if Institute Accommodation is not provided.

Candidates may also get an opportunity to pursue PhD as per Institute Norms.

How to apply :

Candidates may send the signed scanned copy of their filled-inapplication form along with CV, all supporting documents and one small write-up on how the candidate fits into the project, to the P.I.

through email at [email protected] with subject line“ Application for the post of Project Associate -I under DST-SERB project EEQ/2022/000120”.

Call letter for shortlisted candidates will be sent through email

Employed candidates are to submit no objection certificate from his/her employer at the time of interview.

Interview date and mode (online/offline) will be notified in due course of time through email.

Last date for submission of filled up applications is 6th December 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here