Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NN Saikia College Assam.

Nanda Nath (NN) Saikia College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

(A) Master Degree with atleast 55% marks (or an equivalent in the point of scale where grading system is followed) from a recognised University.

(B) A Ph.D. Degree.

(C) Professor/Associate Professor with a total service experience of at least 15 (Fifteen) years of Teaching/Research/ Administration in Universities, Colleges and other institutions of Higher Education.

(D) A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based on performance based Appraisal (PBAS) as per UGC regulation in Appendix-I for direct recruitment of Principals in colleges.

(E) A minimum of 10 research publications in Peer Reviewed or UGC listed Journals.

(F) A minimum of 110 research score as per Appendix-II at table-2 as per UGC Regulation 2018.

(G) Relaxation of 5% at Master Degree Level for SC/ST/Differently abled (Physically and Visually differently abled) candidates. The eligibility marks of 55% (or an equivalent grade in a point scale where grading system is followed) and the relaxation of 5% to the category mentioned above are permissible only based on the qualifying marks without including any grace marks.

Age : Upper age limit 55 years.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in DHE’s Format along with Bio-data, all self attested testimonials also.

They must also submit a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 5000/- only in favour of the Principal & Secretary, Nanda Nath Saikia College, Titabar, payable at Punjab National Bank, Titabar Branch.

The applications must reach the President, Governing Body, Nanda Nath Saikia College, Titabar, P.O.- Titabar, Jorhat-785630 (Assam)

Last date for receipt of applications altogether is 19th January 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here