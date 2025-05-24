Applications are invited for recruitment of 150 vacant posts or career in NTPC Assam in 2025.
NTPC Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Deputy Managers in the disciplines of Electrical, Mechanical and C&I atE4 level in 2025.
Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!
Name of post : Deputy Manager
No. of posts : 150
Discipline wise vacancies :
Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!
- Electrical : 40
- Mechanical : 70
- C&I : 40
Eligibility Criteria :
Deputy Manager (Electrical) : B.E/B. Tech Degree in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution. Minimum 10 years of post-qualification executive experience (including training period, if any) in the power sector (Coal, Gas, Lignite) in Operation/ Maintenance/Commissioning/Erection/ Engineering or combination thereof in the
relevant discipline in a power plant/power project of capacity 200 MW or above.
Deputy Manager (Mechanical) : B.E/B. Tech Degree in Mechanical/Production with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution. Minimum 10 years of post-qualification executive experience (including training period, if any) in the power sector (Coal, Gas, Lignite) in Operation/
Maintenance/Commissioning/Erection/ Engineering or combination thereof in the relevant discipline in a power plant/power project of capacity 200 MW or above.
Deputy Manager (C&I) : B.E/B. Tech Degree in Electronics/Control & Instrumentation/ Instrumentation with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution. Minimum 10 years of post-qualification executive experience (including training period, if any) in the power sector (Coal, Gas, Lignite) in Operation/ Maintenance/Commissioning/Erection/ Engineering or combination thereof in the relevant discipline in a power plant/power project of capacity 200 MW or above
Upper Age Limit for all the posts: 40 years
How to apply :
Interested candidates should log on to the website careers.ntpc.co.in or visit the careers section at www.ntpc.co.in to apply
Commencement of online application: 26.05.2025
Last date for online application: 09.06.2025
Application Fees :
Candidate belonging to General/EWS/OBC category is required to pay a nonrefundable application fee of Rs. 300/-. The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category & female candidates need not pay the application fee
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here