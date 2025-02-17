Applications are invited for recruitment of 81 vacant positions or career in NTPC Assam.

NTPC Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of GDMO/ Medical Specialists at its Hospitals. NTPC is India’s largest integrated power company, aims in lighting every corner of the country and building a sustainable future for all. As a leader in the power sector, it aims in generating efficient and affordable power, with a hope to achieve 130 GW by 2032. It embrace a diverse fuel mix, integrating fossil fuels, gas, hydro, nuclear, and renewable sources to minimize our carbon footprint. Established in 1975, NTPC has played a vital role in India’s economic growth for nearly five decades. With a commitment to operational excellence and adherence to global standards, it is lighting every fourth bulb in the country.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of posts :

GDMO

Physician

Paeditrician

Radiologist

Orthopaedics

Ophthalmologist

O&G

ENT

No. of posts :

GDMO : 20

Physician : 25

Paeditrician : 10

Radiologist : 4

Orthopaedics : 6

Ophthalmologist : 4

O&G : 10

ENT : 2

Qualification :

GDMO : MBBS from recognized University/Institution

Physician : MD/DNB in General Medicine

Paeditrician : MD/DNB in Pediatrics or MBBS with PG Diploma in Child Health

Radiologist : MD/DNB in Radiology or MBBS with PG Diploma in Radiology

Orthopaedics : MS/DNB or in Orthopedics MBBS with PG Diploma in Orthopedics

Ophthalmologist : MD/MS/DNB in Ophthalmology or MBBS with PG Diploma in Ophthalmology

O&G : MD/MS/DNB in O&G or MBBS with PG Diploma in O&G

ENT : MD/MS/DNB in ENT or MBBS with PG Diploma in ENT

Also Read : 10 stylish pantsuit looks of Namita Thapar

Experience :

GDMO: Minimum 02 years’ experience/practice after MBBS (Internship training shall not be counted as experience).

Medical Specialist:

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

For E4 Grade: Minimum 1 year experience/practice after MD/MS/DNB

For E3 Grade: Fresh MD/MS/DNB or 02 years’ experience/practice after completing MBBS plus PG Diploma in relevant specialty

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.ntpc.co.in/ up to 27th February 2025

Application Fees :

Candidate belonging to General/EWS/OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 300/-.

The SC/ST/PwWBD/XSM category & female candidates need not pay the application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here