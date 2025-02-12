Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Oil India Limited Assam.

Oil India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Deputy Chief Engineer (HSE). OIL became fully owned Government of India Enterprise as a full-fledged PSU in 1981. Till the end of 1970s, Indian E&P industry was under the control of the two National Oil Companies – ONGC and OIL. Exploration was primarily confined to on land and shallow offshore. The strategic initiative was taken by government in 1979 to attract foreign investment, technology and capital to deal with future commitment and started offering block systematically through bidding. By 1981 Government took over OIL and it became full-fledged PSU.

Name of post : Deputy Chief Engineer (HSE)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelor’s Degree in Fire & Safety Engineering / Fire Engineering of Minimum 04 years duration with Minimum 65% marks

OR

Bachelor’s Degree in any Branch of Engineering of Minimum 04 years duration AND Master’s

Degree/ Diploma in Industrial Safety/HSE of Minimum 2 years duration with Minimum 60% marks

Candidates with following certifications is desirable :

i. International Technical Certificate in Oil and Gas Operational Safety (IOG)/ International General

Certificate in Occupational Health and Safety (IGC) from The National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health (NEBOSH)

ii. Lead auditor or internal auditor certification under ISO 45001: 2018.

iii. BOSIET (Basic Offshore Safety Induction and Emergency Training).

iv. Helicopter Under Water Escape and Sea survival Training (HUET)

Experience :

Minimum 09 year of Post-Qualification Work Experience in handling HSE issues in Oil and Gas Industry. Out of 9 years work experience, minimum 4 years of experience must be in offshore HSE

How to apply :

Candidates may send their duly filled in application form (scanned copy), in prescribed format provided below, to GM (HR Acquisitions) I/C, HR Acquisitions Department, Oil India Limited, Field Head Quarters, Duliajan, Assam–786602, at E-mail ID: [email protected] on or before 23:59 pm hours of 10/03/2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here