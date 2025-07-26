Imphal: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday stated that peace and normalcy are gradually returning to the state, owing to coordinated efforts by the government, security forces, and civil society organisations.

Speaking at an event in Imphal marking the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Governor Bhalla acknowledged the impact of the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state.

“Many lives have been lost, and thousands have been displaced due to the violence. However, the government has taken several steps to address the crisis and restore public confidence,” he said.

The Governor highlighted that joint operations conducted by state police and central armed forces have led to the recovery of a significant cache of firearms and ammunition in recent months. He also noted that security agencies have arrested several insurgents involved in extortion rackets, including those using cyber platforms to fund armed groups.

To combat such activities, the Manipur Police have launched an anti-extortion cell and a confidential helpline in collaboration with the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Assam Rifles, and the Army. These initiatives aim to protect citizens from illegal demands and streamline complaint mechanisms.

Governor Bhalla also informed that multiple security checkpoints have been established across the hill and valley districts, particularly along national highways, to ensure the uninterrupted flow of essential commodities such as food and medicine.

“These combined efforts, along with community engagement, are weakening insurgent networks, reducing extortion incidents, and working towards restoring public order,” he added.

Efforts are also underway to assist internally displaced persons (IDPs). “We are focusing on restoring hope and building skills among displaced populations. Discussions with civil society groups representing Meitei, Kuki-Zo, and Naga communities are ongoing to facilitate voluntary resettlement and ensure inclusive security arrangements,” the Governor said.

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13, 2025, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh and the suspension of the state assembly.

The state has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 2023, primarily involving the Meitei community in the Imphal Valley and the Kuki community in the hill districts. The unrest has claimed over 260 lives and displaced thousands.