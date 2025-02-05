Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Purabi Dairy Assam.

Purabi Dairy Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant-I (Procurement & Input) at East Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Ltd. (EAMUL) areas of operations.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant-I (Procurement & Input)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Full time BA/ B.Com/ B.Sc. from a recognized institute/University.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Experience : Minimum 1 year of full time relevant working experience, preferably in development sector. Experience in village-based extension activities will be an added advantage. Working knowledge in Assamese, Bengali and Hindi (Any two). Must have basic knowledge of using Internet based applications.

Age : Not above 30 years as on 1st January, 2025. However, relaxation upto 3 years may be given in case of extraordinary/ outstanding candidates or candidates with relevant experience.

Salary : CTC Rs. 3.79 lakhs per annum including P.F & other Contributions. (Negotiable and

commensurate with qualification and experience)

Job Roles :

Opening of DCS/PDCS & to increase the producer members for his allotted area Attending milk collection at DCS/PDCS level regularly and addressing farmer’s grievances Monitoring of milk transport vehicles on regular basis. Monitoring in providing input services to farmers at doorstep. Ensuring timely milk bill payment to producer members and submission of receipts to accounts. Monitoring of BMC dispatch and receiving of Milk at Dairy Plant (Quantity and Quality). Ensuring continuous governance and accounting system at DCS/PDCS level. Ensuring the follow ups as per the directions given by Group Head (P&I), EAMUL

/MPO (P&I), EAMUL.

Also Read : 7 reasons to buy lab grown diamonds for your better half in this Valentine’s Day

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 15th February 2025 at 9 AM.

The venue is in West Assam Milk Producers’ Co-operative Union Ltd (WAMUL), Purabi Dairy Office, R.K Jyoti Prasad Agarwala Road, Juripar, Panjabari,Near Sikkim House, Guwahati-781037, Assam, India

How to apply :

Candidates must bring filled up Application Form available at http://recruitment.purabi.coop/jobs on the day of the interview along with original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here