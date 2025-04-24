Assam Career Purba Bharati Gas Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various accounts based positions or career in Purba Bharati Gas Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Purba Bharati Gas Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Officer (Finance & Accounts) in 2025. Purba Bharati Gas Pvt. Ltd. (PBGPL) is a Joint Venture Company of Assam Gas Company Limited (AGCL), Oil India Limited. (OIL) and GAIL Gas Ltd. (GAIL Gas) and came into being on 19th November 2019. The consortium of AGCL, OIL and GAIL Gas with AGCL as the lead partner came into formation to implement City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in the Geographical Areas (GAs) of Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj Districts and Kamrup & Kamrup Metropolitan Districts. The Company have its registered office in Guwahati with a branch office located at Silchar, Assam.

Name of post : Officer (Finance & Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Graduate plus ACA/ACMA/2 years full time MBA with specialization in Finance from a reputed institute as an added qualification.

Experience : 1 Year post qualification in line experience in executive position

Maximum Age : 30 years

Selection Procedure :

The shortlisted candidates will be called for a Personal Interview and the Candidates will have

to produce the requisite documents for verification and scrutiny. After clearing the scrutiny

process, candidates will be allowed to attend the Interview. The final selection shall be based

on the Personal Interview.

How to apply :

Candidates will have to submit the duly filled application form (Format available on Company

website as Annexure – I) along with self-attested copies of documents in hard copy to the following address: “HR Department”, Purba Bharati Gas Pvt. Ltd., 6th Floor, Central Mall, Christian Basti, Guwahati (Assam), Pin:781005

Applicants must submit the duly filled application form in a sealed envelope properly mentioning

the Name of the post applying for and the Advertisement reference number.

APPLICANTS MUST SUBMIT THE FOLLOWING DOCUMENTS ALONG WITH THE APPLICATION FORM:

i. Detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV)

ii. Date of Birth document/ Age proof.

iii. Educational qualification mark sheets & pass certificate (starting from X /matriculation standard up to Essential qualification and other Qualifications given in the applications).

iv. Experience Certificates of previous employment. Experience certificates should clearly mention the Date of Joining and the Date of relieving including the post held in that organization or any other relevant documents which can prove his/her current employment

v. Latest Payslip from the current organization, if currently employed.

vi. Appointment letter issued by his current organisation or any other documents which can prove his/her current employment.

vii. No Objection Certificate, wherever applicable.

viii. 2 passport-size colour photographs.

Last Date of Submission of Detailed Application is 14.05.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here