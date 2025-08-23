Assam Career Railtel Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Railtel Assam in 2025.

Railtel Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Sr. Solution Architect and Solution Architect in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Sr. Solution Architect (Contractual)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Master’s in computer science/information technology/MCA/ Engineering degree in computer science/ IT/Electronics & Telecom.

Experience : 20+ years of relevant experience with a strong portfolio of data Centre, IT & handling Government/PSU Data Centrewith at least 5 years in a solution architect role.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Solution Architect (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s in computer science/information technology/MCA/ Engineering degree in computer science/ IT/Electronics & Telecom.

Experience : 14+ years of relevant experience with a strong portfolio of Data Centre, IT & handling Government / PSU Data Centre.

Also Read : Umden : Meghalaya’s village where you can discover fine fashion and pristine beauty

How to apply :

Candidates may send duly filled and signed application form (Annexure-I), along with relevant enclosures-including copies of educational certificates, community, and experience certificates-

by post/courier to Sr. Deputy General Manager/HR, RailTel Corporation of India Limited

Plate A, 6th Floor, Office block 2, East Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi, India.

Last date for submission of applications is 22nd September 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here