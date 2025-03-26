Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in SAMEER Guwahati Centre Assam in 2025.

Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) Guwahati Centre Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Research Scientist, Project Assistant and Project Technician in 2025.

Name of post : Research Scientist (RF & Microwaves)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Bachelor Degree in Engineering or Bachelor Degree in Technology (B.E. or B. Tech.) or Master’s Degree in Engineering or Technology (M.E. or M. Tech.) in the field in Electronics/ Telecommunications, Engineering with minimum 55%

Desirable: 1 or 2 years’ experience in RF and Microwave

Name of post : Research Scientist (Physics)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Master Degree in Science (M.Sc.) Physics from a recognized university

OR

B.Tech. (Engineering Physics) from IIT/NIT/Recognized Universities with minimum 55% marks

Name of post : Project Assistant (Physics)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

B.Sc. (Physics) from a recognized university with minimum of 55% marks

Name of post : Project Technician (Fitter)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Candidate should have passed ITI (Fitter) from govt. affiliated board of technical/vocational education and completed NCTVT with minimum of 55% marks

Name of post : Project Technician (Turner)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Candidate should have passed ITI (Turner) from Govt. affiliated board of technical/vocational education and completed NCTVT with minimum of 55% marks

Name of post : Project Technician (Machinist)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Candidate should have passed ITI (Machinist) from Govt. affiliated board of technical/vocational education and completed NCTVT with minimum of 55% marks.

Salary :

Research Scientist: Rs. 32,000/- per month

Project Assistant (A): Rs. 19,000/- per month

Project Technician (A): Rs. 17,100/- per month

Project Technician (B): Rs.21,100/- per month (3 yrs or more experience)

Upper Age Limit :

Research Scientist: 30 years

Project Assistants (A) and Project Technicians (A): 25 years

Project Technicians (B) : 35 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruit.sameer.gov.in/

Last date for submission of applications is 11th April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here