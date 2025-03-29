Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SESTA Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Seven Sisters Development Assistance (SESTA) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Executive (Accounts & Finance) and Project Associate in 2025.

Name of post : Executive (Accounts & Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. Master’s degree in M. Com with work experience in Accounting Software- Tally ERP/Tally Prime

2. 3-5 years of experience in handling accounts and finance in Civil Society Organisations

3. Proficiency in local language(s) and willingness to travel extensively to field locations

Job Roles :

1. Maintain Accounting Software Tally ERP/Tally Prime and open to work any other

accounting software

2. Prepare and maintain financial reports, records, and general ledger accounts

3. Prepare monthly, quarterly and annual financial statements, including balance sheets, income statements, and cash flow statements

4. Assist in budget preparation and management for the Specific projects

5. Analyse and present financial reports in an accurate and timely manner

6. Ensure compliance with local, state, and federal tax laws and regulations of SeSTA, Partner Organisation

7. Field visits to support field teams in maintenance of accounts and ensuring financial

due diligence

8. Field Visit and Conduct Training and Hand holding support to Partner NGO for

Accounting, Finance and Compliances

9. Support to Project Co-Ordinator

10. Manage Project/Donor cash flow and forecasting

11. Coordinate with external auditors and manage internal controls

12. Keep track of donations, grants and other forms of funding

13. Ensure all financial operations align with the organization’s bylaws, Finance policy and non-profit status regulations

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. Bachelor’s degree in Humanities & social sciences or related fields.

2. 0-2 years of experience in coordination, community engagement, or administrative roles in the development sector (Freshers with a strong commitment to Organizational Development are encouraged to apply).

3. Proficiency in regional language(s) and willingness to travel extensively to field locations.

Job Roles :

1. Work closely with the team in supporting project related activities as per the NoDe implementation framework.

2. Assist in setting up meetings, workshops and training sessions for CSOs.

3. Support coordination with CSOs and other stakeholders to ensure smooth execution of project activities.

4. Help in compiling and organizing materials required for training and events.

5. Support the implementation of organizational development activities under the NoDe project.

6. Regular field visit to assess the function teams and coordinate with the CSO’s.

7. Conduct basic data collection and documentation of key activities and learnings from the field.

8. Maintain records of CSOs’ practices, project-related reports, and case studies.

9. Assist in preparing periodic project progress reports for internal teams and external stakeholders.

10. Assist in arranging travel, accommodation, and logistics for project-related activities.

11. Support procurement, distribution, and inventory management of project-related materials, including Information, Education & Communication (IEC) materials.

12. Assist in formatting and organizing assessment forms, training modules, and eventrelated documentation.

How to apply :

Candidates can send their CV along with a cover letter to [email protected] with the subject line “Application for Executive-(Accounts & Finance) / Project Associate.”

Last date to apply: 8th April, 2025

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2