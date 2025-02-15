Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under Sivasagar Judiciary Assam.

The Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate Sivasagar under Sivasagar Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Office Peon.

Name of post : Office Peon

No. of posts : 5

Qualification :

The candidates must have minimum qualification of VIII standard passed and those who have passed HSSLC (Higher Secondary school Leaving Certificate) or above shall altogether be ineligible to apply for the said post. Candidates possessing special skills also shall get preference

Pay Scale : Rs. 12000-52000/- + GP Rs. 3900/-

Age Limit : The candidates should not be more than 40 years of age and less than 18 years of age as on 01-01-2025 in case of General category candidates. The upper age limit is also relaxable for reserved categories as per rules.

How to apply :

The applicants must submit their applications in Standard Form of application published in the Assam Gazette Part-IX with self attested photocopies of testimonials regarding Age, Caste, Educational Qualification, valid employment exchange registration certificate etc.

Candidates are to send their applications to the address through post, superscribing the post applied for, on the top of the envelope as “Application for the post of Peon”.

The postal address is as follows: To, The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sivasagar, New Judicial Court Building, Bishnu Nagar, (Near SP office, Sivasagar), PIN-785640.

The candidates may also submit applications in the Drop Box placed at the 1st Floor, in front of

O/o the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sivasagar.

The last date of receiving applications is 25-02-2025 during office hours.

Applications beyond due date is unacceptable and this office shall not be responsible for any postal delay.

Application submitted in any other mode, except as indicated above and incomplete in any respect, such as without the photograph and also signature, is liable to be rejected summarily, unless otherwise decided by the Selection Board.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here