Applications are invited for recruitment of 114 vacant posts or career in SJVN Limited Assam in 2025.

SJVN Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Executive Trainees in 2025. SJVN Limited, a Navratna CPSE under administrative control of Ministry of Power, Govt. of India, came into being on May 24, 1988 as a joint venture of Government of India (GOI) and Government of Himachal Pradesh (GOHP). It has commissioned fourteen projects totalling 2467 MW of installed capacity and has its business footprints in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, Odisha, Mizoram and Madhya Pradesh in India besides neighbouring country of Nepal.

Name of post : Executive Trainee

No. of posts : 114

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 30

Electrical : 15

Mechanical : 15

Human Resource : 7

Environment : 7

Geology : 7

Information Technology : 6

Finance : 20

Law : 7

Eligibility Criteria :

Civil : Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering

Electrical : Bachelor Degree in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering

Mechanical : Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering

Human Resource : Graduate with Two years MBA/ Post Graduate Diploma with specialization in Personnel/HR

Environment : Bachelor Degree in Environment Engineering OR two years Post Graduate Degree in

Environmental Engineering/ Environmental Science

Geology : M.Sc./M. Tech. (Geology/Applied Geology/ Geophysics) with Engineering Geology as main

subject or M.Sc./ M. Tech. in Engineering Geology

Information Technology : Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ Information Technology

Finance : CA/ICWA-CMA/Two years MBA with specialization in Finance

Law : Graduate Degree in Law (3 years LLB or 5 years integrated course)

Selection Procedure :

Eligible candidates will be required to appear for Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Group Discussion and Personal Interview. After the CBT, provisionally shortlisted candidates shall be called for Personal Interview/Group Discussion

How to apply :

Eligible and interested candidates must apply online through SJVN’s website: www.sjvn.nic.in. Closing / Last date for submitting applications by candidates through SJVN website is 18.05.2025 (6 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here