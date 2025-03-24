Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SSA Dispur Assam.

Shrimanta Shankar Academy (SSA) Dispur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Helper for Balvatika classes I and II. Shrimanta Shankar Academy which has the affiliation of CBSE New Delhi came into being in the heart of the capital city of Assam Dispur in 1995 with the sole objective of imparting quality education to that gives due importance to human values and also ethics mainly catering to the students of the North East. The aim saw accomplishment with the inculcatation of the values and teachings of the patron saint Mahapurush Shrimanta Shankardev as the foundation of the school’s vision and mission. The students gets motivation to do well academically and be a real asset to the society. The school has three multi storey buildings, a science laboratory with all the latest equipment, state of the art library, two large playgrounds, a fully AC auditorium, two rooms of music, yoga rooms and classes up to Xth standard. The school has an addition of classes up to XII and has 100 percent pass rate in the CBSE board exams. SSA Dispur aims not only at imparting education but also at developing a sense of social awareness, justice, pride for our rich heritage and traditions among the students.

Name of post : Helper

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Candidates must have passed Class X from a recognized board and also should be more than 18 years of age.

Preference to candidates having skill training or also induction training in pre-school education.

Please note that the role involves working with kids aged 3-6 years.

How to apply :

Interested candidates can send their resumes to [email protected] For any queries, please contact Ankita Sarma, Administrative Coordinator at 6913527281