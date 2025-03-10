Applications are invited for recruitment of various legal positions or career in Assam State Election Commission.

Assam State Election Commission is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Legal Resource Person on Panchayati Raj Institutions on contractual basis. The State Election Commission, Assam was altogether constituted in May, 1994. It came into being under provision of the Article 243K and 243 ZA of the Constitution of India. It came up with a view to perform responsibilities viz. superintendence, direction and control of preparation of Electoral Rolls. The body also conduct all elections to the Panchayats and Municipalities. The State Election Commission consist of a State Election Commissioner to be appointed by the respective Governor of a State. Since then the State Election Commission, Assam has been discharging its constitutional responsibilities by holding elections to the Panchayats and Municipalities of the State. The State Election Commission, Assam has been also entrusted by the State Govt. to conduct election including preparation of Electoral Rolls in case of another 13 (Thirteen) local bodies in addition to the above mentioned 2 (two) constitutionally obligated elections.

Name of post : Legal Resource Person

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Applicant for the post must have LLB degree from a recognized university in India. The degree should preferably be National Law Universities or other reputed Law Institute. Candidate with LLM in Constitutional law/ Electoral laws is also desirable.

ii) Extra credit will be given for PhD in related field or experience of work in related field as a practicing advocate

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Desirable :

The candidate should furnish a work plan. The work plan should also indicate areas and activities of work with monthly, quarterly and annual targets.

Remuneration : The remuneration package will commensurate with the experience and profile of the selected candidate, subject to a maximum all inclusive remuneration of Rs.9.00 lakh per annum

and deduction of applicable taxes

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://sec.assam.gov.in/

Last date for submission of applications is up to midnight of 15th March 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here