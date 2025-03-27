Applications are invited for recruitment of various counselling positions or career in TISS Assam.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Part Time Counsellor at iCALL Psychosocial Helpline. iCALL, a national level psychosocial helpline provides professional counselling service to people who are in need of help. These services are given with the help of trained counsellors, provide emotional support, reference services when necessary. The counsellors actively and supportively listen to individual’s disclosures of emotional distress and provide a safe and holding environment for the same. The helpline currently functions on Mondays to Saturdays, from 9 am to 9 pm. One of the key functions of an effective helpline is to connect individuals to relevant and important knowledge and human service resources. The Helpline maintains a comprehensive database for referral services. The helpline has a nation-wide coverage.

Name of post : Part Time Counsellor

No. of posts : 3

Remuneration : Rs. 16,000/- Rs. 17,500/- per month. Rs, 1,500 monthly laptop allowance. Upto 15,000 self care allowance per annum and mediclaim

Qualification & Experience :

1. Possess a Master’s Degree in Counselling or Clinical Psychology

2. Have relevant experience of a minimum a year

3. Speak English and Hindi and at least one regional language fluently and possess good writing skills in English

4. Any experience and training of working with children, adolescents and families is desirable.

5. Be skilled in the use of computers for the purpose of documentation, data analysis and email-based counselling

6. Be willing to commit for 11 months

7. Have sound knowledge of therapeutic process skills and psychotherapy

8. Be willing to work for 6 days in a week in part capacity

How to apply :

Candidates may send their résumé to [email protected] before 3rd April, 2025 with a subject line ‘Application for the post of Part-Time Counsellor – March 2025.’ Please mention the name of the position you are applying for in the subject line.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here