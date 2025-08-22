Assam Govt Job 2025 Assam Medical College Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various govt job in Assam Medical College Dibrugarh in 2025.

Assam Medical College Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Project Research Scientist- I (Non-Medical) under the Project titled “MISSION: A Multi-Centric Capacity Building initiative to Strengthen the Clinical and Laboratory Detection of Melioidosis in India with special focus on the North Eastern States” at Department of Microbiology in 2025. Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh is one of the premier and oldest medical institutes of the NE region of India. British Philanthropist Sir John Berry White, a retired brigadier of British army and later the civil surgeon of the erstwhile Lakhimpur district in 1870, contributed his lifetime earning of Rupees Fifty Thousand (present day valuation is more than 50 million of rupees to establish his brain child “Berry White Medical School” in 1900 AD. This school heralded the beginning of Allopathic Medical Education by conferring LMP Diploma in old undivided Assam

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Project Research Scientist- I (Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : 10 reasons on why you should make it a point to the take the smell of petrichor after rain

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification : M.Sc. Microbiology / Biotechnology

Salary : Rs.56,000/- per month + 10% HRA

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 1st September 2025 from 11 AM onwards. The venue is in 3rd Floor, Department of Microbiology, AMCH, Dibrugarh, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here