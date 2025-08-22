Guwahati: The Assam government will launch Japanese language training centres starting this November, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday.

The announcement was made during the celebration of Sootea Divas, where Sarma paid tribute to the state’s freedom fighters.

The establishment of Japanese language training centres is set to offer new avenues for youth skill development.

According to government officials, the initiative will open doors for Assam’s students and professionals to explore career opportunities in Japan as well as Japanese-linked industries in India.

Sarma emphasized that the state’s industrialization efforts are not driven solely by the interests of industrialists, but rather to attract young people who have moved elsewhere for work.

By equipping them with skills like the Japanese language, the initiative aims to enhance their global career prospects.

This move not only strengthens Assam’s historical legacy but also positions the state for future growth, creating new educational and employment opportunities.

The collaboration with Japan is expected to strengthen Assam’s global ties in the years ahead.