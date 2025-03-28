Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Balmer Lawrie in 2025.

Balmer Lawrie is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Officers and Managers across various locations in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Officer (Travel)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree (10+2+3)

Name of post : Officer / Junior Officer (Travel)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree (10+2+3)

Experience : 0-2 years experience

Name of post : Officer (Collection)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree (10+2+3)

Experience : 2 years experience

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Key Accounts Management)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MTM or equivalent / MBA /Graduate Engineer OR Any Graduate, Bachelor’s Degree (10+2+3)

Experience : 4-7 years experience

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Rail Operations)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full Time Engineering Graduate (any specialisation) or 2 years’ MBA or Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management OR Graduate (Non-Engineering)

Experience : 1-6 years experience

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Collections)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full Time Engineering Graduate (any specialisation) or 2 years’ MBA or Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management OR Graduate (Non-Engineering)

Experience : 1-6 years experience

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Marketing)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full Time Engineering Graduate (any specialisation) or 2 years’ MBA or Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management OR Graduate (Non-Engineering)

Experience : 5 years experience

Name of post : Senior Manager (Accounts & Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : CA / ICWA

Experience : 11 years experience

Name of post : Senior Manager (Brand)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 2 years’ MBA or Post Graduate Degree / Diploma# in Management or Post Graduate Degree with Specialisation in Media Science / Mass Communication / Multimedia / Digital Marketing / Media Studies or Full Time Engineering Graduate (any specialisation)

Experience : 11 years experience

Name of post : Officer (Custom Operations)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduate [Any Discipline] and must be a H Card or a G Card Holder

Experience : 2 years experience

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Quality Control)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B. Pharma or B. Sc. (Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Bio-Chemistry) OR M.Sc. (Pharma, Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Bio-Chemistry)

Experience : 3-7 years experience

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.balmerlawrie.com/ up to 18th April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here