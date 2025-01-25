Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in BEML in 2025.

BEML is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Executives in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Executive-Official Language

No. of posts : 7

Qualification :

Two years full-time Post Graduate Degree in Master of Arts (MA) in Hindi from recognized University/ College/ Institute with English as a compulsory subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level.

(or)

Two years full-time Post Graduate Degree in Master of Arts (MA) in English from recognized

University/College/Institute with Hindi as a compulsory subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level. Proficiency of Hindi typing with Computer Skills is essential

Job Roles :

Implementations of Govt. of India’s directives on Official Language. Translations of documents from Hindi to English and vice versa. Preparation of bi-lingual official communications (in Hindi / English). Compilation of Quarterly / Yearly statutory Official Language returns to Ministries. Coordination for conducting Hindi Training programmes, workshops & Seminars. Coordination for printing of Annual Reports in Hindi.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews in any of the venues as per the following schedules-

i) Date : 19th February 2025, Reporting time : 9 AM, Venue : BEML Soudha, 23/1, 4th Main, SR Nagar, Bangalore 560027, Bangalore

ii) Date : 5th March 2025, Reporting time : 9 AM, Venue : Flat Nos: E,F,G,H,’Vandana’,11th Floor, 11, Tostoy Marg, Connaught Place, New Delhi- 110001

How to apply :

Candidates must register for the interviews through the link https://kps03.exmegov.com/

The self-attested copies of following certificates along with Original (as applicable) needs to be brought along with the Registration form on the date of interview:

a. Identity (any Identity card issued by Government of India (for eg. Aadhar, Passport, Driving License, PAN Card, etc.)

b. Age (Xth / SSLC Marks),

c. Degree (as applicable) along with marks sheets

d. CGPA Conversion certificate/formula (as applicable)

e. Qualifying Post-Graduation Marks cards.

f. Qualifying Post-Graduation Certificate.

g. Certificate indicating proficiency of Hindi typing with Computer Skills.

h. Detailed Resume.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here