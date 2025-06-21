Applications are invited for recruitment of 56 vacant positions or jobs in Engineers India Limited in 2025.

Engineers India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Associate Engineers in Mechanical, Civil, Chemical, Environment, Industrial Pollution Abatement, Electrical, Instrumentation, Metallurgy, Materials, Corrosion Control disciplines of Engineering on Fixed Term Basis in 2025.

Name of posts :

Associate Engineer Grade-II (Process)

Associate Engineer Grade-II (SMED-II)

Associate Engineer Grade-II (SMED-I)

Associate Engineer Grade-II (Environment, Water & Safety)

Associate Engineer Grade-III (Process)

Associate Engineer Grade-III (Electrical)

Associate Engineer Grade-III (Instrumentation)

Associate Engineer Grade-III (Piping)

Associate Engineer Grade-III (SMMS)

Associate Engineer Grade-III (Structural / Civil)

No. of posts :

Associate Engineer Grade-II (Process) : 12

Associate Engineer Grade-II (SMED-II) : 5

Associate Engineer Grade-II (SMED-I) : 6

Associate Engineer Grade-II (Environment, Water & Safety) : 2

Associate Engineer Grade-III (Process) : 13

Associate Engineer Grade-III (Electrical) : 4

Associate Engineer Grade-III (Instrumentation) : 4

Associate Engineer Grade-III (Piping) : 5

Associate Engineer Grade-III (SMMS) : 1

Associate Engineer Grade-III (Structural / Civil) : 4

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Associate Engineer Grade-II (Process) : B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc (Engg.) – Chemical with minimum 5 years post-qualification work experience

2. Associate Engineer Grade-II (SMED-II) : B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc (Engg.) – Mechanical with minimum 5 years post-qualification work experience

3. Associate Engineer Grade-II (SMED-I) : B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc (Engg.) – Mechanical with minimum 5 years post-qualification work experience

4. Associate Engineer Grade-II (Environment, Water & Safety) : B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc (Engg.) – Chemical/ Civil/ Environment/ Industrial Pollution Abatement with minimum 5 years post-qualification work experience

5. Associate Engineer Grade-III (Process) : B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc (Engg.) – Chemical with minimum 9 years post-qualification work experience

6. Associate Engineer Grade-III (Electrical): B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc (Engg.) – Electrical with minimum 9 years post-qualification work experience

7. Associate Engineer Grade-III (Instrumentation) : B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc (Engg.) – Instrumentation & Electronics / Instrumentation & Control with minimum 9 years post-qualification work experience

8. Associate Engineer Grade-III (Piping) : B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc (Engg.) – Mechanical with minimum 9 years post-qualification work experience

9. Associate Engineer Grade-III (SMMS) : B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc (Engg.) – Metallurgy / Materials / Corrosion with minimum 9 years post-qualification work experience

10. Associate Engineer Grade-III (Structural / Civil) : B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc (Engg.) – Civil with minimum 9 years post-qualification work experience

How to apply :

Eligible candidates need to apply through on-line registration system on EIL website. To apply visit the career link in EIL website i.e http://www.engineersindia.com

Online submission of application will be permitted on the website till 2359 hrs on 24.06.2025

Candidates meeting the eligibility will be required to appear for the Personal Interview to be held on 28th June 2025 and 5th July 2025 respectively at 8 AM in Engineers India Limited, Sector-16 (On NH-48), Gurugram, Haryana-122001

DOCUMENTS TO BE PRODUCED AT THE TIME OF INTERVIEW (along with a self-attested photocopy set)

1. 6 Copies of duly filled in and submitted online application form with recent colour photograph affixed.

2. Following documents in original:

a) A valid photo identity issued by Govt. of India (Driving License/ PAN Card/ Passport/ Voter ID/ Aadhar Card)

b) Date of Birth – Matriculation / Class X certificate / Birth Certificate

c) Certificates of educational qualifications – Matriculation/ Class X/ HSC/ Degree /Post Graduation Mark Sheets and Passing Certificates of all Semesters/ Years

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here