Applications are invited for recruitment of 103 vacant positions or career in HCL in 2025.

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Chargeman (Electrical), Electrician ‘A’, Electrician ‘B’ and WED ‘B’ in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Chargeman (Electrical)

No. of posts : 24

Qualification & Experience :

Diploma in Electrical Engineering with one year experience in mining installations as supervisor after acquiring Supervisory Certificate of competency, covering mining installations issued by the

appropriate government.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

OR

ITI (Electrical) with three years experience in mining installations as supervisor after acquiring Supervisory Certificate of competency, covering mining installations issued by the appropriate government.

OR

Class 10th with five years experience in mining installations as supervisor after acquiring Supervisory Certificate of competency, covering mining installations issued by the appropriate government.

Valid Supervisory Certificate of competency, covering mining installations issued by appropriate

government

Name of post : Electrician ‘A’

No. of posts : 36

Qualification & Experience :

ITI (Electrical) with four years experience as Electrician

OR

Class 10th with seven year experience, as Electrician.

Should possess valid wiremen permit from Government Electrical Inspector.

Name of post : Electrician ‘B’

No. of posts : 36

Qualification & Experience :

ITI (Electrical) with three year experience as electrician

OR

Class 10th with six years experience as electrician.

Should possess valid wiremen permit from Government Electrical Inspector.

Name of post : WED ‘B’

No. of posts : 7

Qualification & Experience :

Diploma with 1 year experience in the relevant field

OR

Graduate (BA/B.Sc./B. Com/BBA) with 1 years of experience in the relevant field.

OR

Apprenticeship with 3 Years of Experience in the relevant field

OR

Class 10th pass with 6 years of experience in the relevant field.

Valid 1st Class Winding Engine Driver’s Certificate

Also Read : 10 beautiful baby girl names inspired by Goddess Saraswati

How to apply :

Candidates should apply only through online registration from HCL website (www.hindustancopper.com) under the link “Careers”.

Last date for submission of online application is 25.02.2025 (Till Midnight)

Application Fees :

The General, OBC & EWS Candidates are required to pay non-refundable application processing

fee of Rs.500/- (Five Hundred Only) and all other candidates are exempted from paying fees

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here