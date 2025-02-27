Applications are invited for recruitment of 650 vacant positions or career in IDBI Bank in 2025.

IDBI Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Assistant Manager (Grade ‘O’) in 2025. IDBI Bank has a tie-up with U-next Manipal Global Education Services Private Limited (UMGES), Bengaluru and Nitte Education International Pvt. Ltd (NEIPL) Greater Noida to provide training in Banking and Finance to prospective candidates aspiring to join IDBI Bank. The bank invites applications from young, dynamic graduates for 1 year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) comprising of 6 months of classroom studies at the respective campus, 2 months Internship and 4 months of On Job Training (OJT) at IDBI Bank’s Branches/offices/centers. After the successful completion of the course, the candidate will get PGDBF Diploma. Candidates is going to get recruitment in IDBI Bank as Junior Assistant Manager (Grade ‘O’).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Junior Assistant Manager (Grade ‘O’)

No. of posts : 650

Also Read : Shark Tank India 4 : Meet the saas bahu duo who is bringing a healthy snack revolution in India

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Essential Qualification :

Graduate from any discipline from a university recognized by Government of India or an equivalent qualification recognized by Government of India. Passing only a diploma course is inconsiderable as qualifying the eligibility criteria. They should have proficiency in computers. Proficiency in regional language is desirable.

Age : Minimum: 20 years Maximum: 25 years i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 01.03.2000 and not later than 01.03.2005 (both dates inclusive)

Selection Procedure :

The selection process will comprise of Online Test. It will be followed by personal interview of the candidates, who have qualified in the online test

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.idbibank.in/

Online submission is from from 01-Mar-2025 to 12-Mar-2025

Application Fees :

Rs. 250/- for SC/ST/PWD candidates (Only Intimation Charges)

Rs. 1050/- for all others (Application Fees and Intimation Charges)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here