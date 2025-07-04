Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in Indian Museum in 2025.

Indian Museum is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Young Professional (Hindi) in 2025. The engagement will be purely on contract basis and will not confer any right for regular appointment in Indian Museum. The initial period of engagement will be for twelve (12) months, which can be extended up to a maximum period of one more year subject to functional requirements, appraisal of the performance and medical fitness of the individual.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Young Professional (Hindi)

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs. 35000/- per month

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification :

Essential:

(i) Bachelor’s degree in Hindi with English as an elective subject from a recognised University or

institute; and

(ii) Typing speed of 30 words (in Hindi as well as in English) per minute in computer.

Desirable:

(i) Master’s degree in Hindi;

(ii) two years’ experience in translation work (from English to Hindi and Hindi to English)

(iii) Knowledge of Bengali language.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their hard copy of the application in the enclosed prescribed format of application with detailed educational qualifications and experience to “The Director, Indian Museum, 27, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Kolkata – 700016” within 18.07.2025 (up to 5:00 p.m.).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here