Applications are invited for recruitment of 455 vacant positions or career in Intelligence Bureau in 2025.

Intelligence Bureau is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 455 vacant positions or career of Security Assistant (Motor Transport) in 2025.

Name of post : Security Assistant (Motor Transport)

No. of posts : 455

Pay : Level-3 (Rs. 21,700-69,100) in the pay matrix plus admissible Central Govt. allowances

Essential Qualification :

(i) Matriculation from a recognized Board of Education, and

(ii) Possession of valid driving license for Motor Cars (LMV) issued by the competent authority; and

(iii) Knowledge of Motor Mechanism (The candidate should be able to remove minor defects in the

vehicle), and

(iv) Experience of driving a Motor Car for at least one year after obtaining valid driving license, and

(v) Possession of domicile certificate of that State against which candidate has applied.

Age Limit : 18-27 years as on 28.09.2025

Selection Procedure :

1. Online Exam

2. Motor Mechanism & Driving test cum Interview

How to apply :

Candidates may apply only through ONLINE registration by logging on to MHA’s website (www.mha.gov.in) or NCS portal (www.ncs.gov.in) only

CLOSING DATE: 28.09.2025 (till 2359 hours)

Application Fees :

All candidates : Recruitment Processing Charges @Rs. 550/-

Male candidates of UR, EWS and OBC categories : Examination Fee( Rs. 100/-) in addition to Recruitment Processing Charges (Rs. 550) i.e., Rs. 650/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here