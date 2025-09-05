Guwahati: Sikkim BJP Spokesperson Passang Gyali Sherpa, on Friday stepped down from his post on grounds of frequent indecisiveness and contradictory signals from the state leadership.

Sherpa added that such inconsistencies only jolted the party’s credibility baffling the workers.

Sherpa sent his resignation to the state chief Dilli Ram Thapa with a copy to central leaders like Sambit Patra and BL Santosh.

According to Sherpa, the blurred stance of the party in the state as an alliance partner in the government or in opposition, has affected the role of the spokesperson.

“Without clarity on whether BJP Sikkim is in alliance or opposition, the spokesperson’s role has become untenable. I appeal to the central leadership to urgently intervene for the sake of the party and the people of Sikkim,” he said.

Sherpa took pride in his stint – fighting the 2024 state elections from Tumin-Lingi, helming grassroots campaigns and countering attacks on the saffron party as a spokesperson.

Sherpa regretted dearth of decisive leadership that is conveying a wrong message to the people denigrating the party’s identity in the state.

Sherpa requested the powers that be to examine decision-making and communication processes so as to avert ensure that public trust isn’t taken for granted.