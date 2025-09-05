Dimapur: The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) on Friday clarified that it has not cleared the decks to effect its merger with the Naga People’s Front (NPF).

Drawing its attention to a media report on the merger of the two regional parties under the “Cock symbol” of NPF, the NDPP media & communication committee, in a release, said this proposal was brought forward to the NDPP president and the party only on September 2, adding the party is yet to meet and discuss the matter.

The release said the NDPP, being a political party, registered and recognised by the Election Commission of India, is governed by the party constitution and the process of democracy.

“Since the proposal was made only recently, a meeting of the central executive board of the NDPP will be convened soon, where the matter will be discussed and taken forward democratically as mandated under the NDPP constitution,” the release said.

The party requested that till such time an official decision of the NDPP is issued, all speculations and doubts be laid to rest.