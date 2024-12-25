Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in IOCL in 2024.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of part-time Doctor-in- attendance on retainership basis to visit its office at Indian Oil Corporation Limited (Pipeline Division), ERPL Patna, PODhelwan, Via- Lohia Nagar, Sipara, District-Patna, Bihar, Pin code- 800020 for 2 hours per day for maximum 13 days per month in 2024. Period of Contract is 03 (three) years. It may be extended further for 02 (two) years, depending upon the requirement and performance.

Name of post : Doctor

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Doctors with MD (Medicine)/MS (General Surgery)/MBBS qualification . Minimum 2 years’ experience also as General Practitioner . However, doctors with MD (Medicine)/MS (General Surgery) will be preferred over MBBS.

Remuneration:

The Retainer fees for doctors with MD (Medicine)/MS (General Surgery) shall be Rs. 1400/- per hour and the maximum remuneration for working for 26 hours per month and not more than 13 days in a month will be Rs. 36,400/-. The retainer fees for doctors with MBBS qualification shall be Rs. 1130/- per hour and the maximum remuneration for working 26 hours per month and not more than 13 days in a month will be Rs. 29,380/-. An increase of 5% annually on a cumulative basis will also be paid for the next three years or till the next revision. The remuneration will be paid on an actual attendance basis.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application along with relevant documents also in a sealed cover superscribing “Application for Panel Doctor”

They should send it to Deputy General Manager, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (Pipeline Division), ERPL Patna, PO- Dhelwan, Via- Lohia Nagar, Sipara, District-Patna, Bihar, Pin code- 800020.

The last date to receive an application altogether in prescribed format (attached below) is 31.12.2024.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here