Applications are invited for recruitment of 48 vacant posts or career in ITBP in 2025.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Commandant (Telecommunication) in 2025. Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF) is a Central Armed Police Force. It functions altogether under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. The ITBPF came into being on 24th October, 1962. The force is altogether a border guarding police force specializing in high altitude operations. ITBPF gets deployment for border guarding duties from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh. ITBPF deployments range from 9000 ft to 18700 ft in picturesque and rugged mountain terrain which require a certain degree of toughness. A career in ITBPF is highly rewarding . It is for those who are physically fit, mentally tough and desire for getting employment in roles that provide adventure, challenges, good emoluments and a satisfying work-life balance. ITBPF personnel makes the Nation proud with their exemplary conduct in India and abroad. The personnel do jobs during high altitude and terrorist operations, VIP security, disaster relief efforts, sports, mountaineering, skiing, rafting, civic action programmes, medical camps, cultural events, etc.

Name of post : Assistant Commandant (Telecommunication)

No. of posts : 48

Essential Qualification:

Bachelor’s Degree in Telecommunication Engineering or Electronics and Communication or Electronics and Instrumentation or Engineering from a recognized University or Institution.

Age limit: Candidates not born earlier than 20 February, 1995 and later than 19 February, 2007

The Upper age relaxation is up to 3 years for OBC and also 5 years for SC/ST candidates.

Salary: Pay Level-10 (Rs. 56.100-1,77,500) in the Pay Matrix (as per 7th CPC).

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/rect/index.php

Last date for submission of applications is 19th February 2025

Application Fees :

UR, OBC and EWS : Rs. 400/-

Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Females and Ex-servicemen : NIL

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here