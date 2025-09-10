Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or jobs in Mumbai Port Authority in 2025.

Mumbai Port Authority is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Managers in various disciplines in 2025.

Name of posts :

Chief Manager (Business Development)

Senior Manager (Business Development)

Manager (Business Development)

Chief Manager (Environment)

Manager (Environment)

Chief Manager (ICT)

Senior Manager (ICT)

Manager (ICT)

Chief Manager (Legal)

Senior Manager (Legal)

Manager (Legal)

No. of posts :

Chief Manager (Business Development) : 1

Senior Manager (Business Development) : 1

Manager (Business Development) : 2

Chief Manager (Environment) : 1

Manager (Environment) : 2

Chief Manager (ICT) : 1

Senior Manager (ICT) : 1

Manager (ICT) : 2

Chief Manager (Legal) : 1

Senior Manager (Legal) : 1

Manager (Legal) : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Chief Manager (Business Development) : Any recognised Degree with Post Graduate Degree/ MBA/

equivalent qualification from a recognised National / International University. 10 years work

experience in the area of Business development and Trade Promotions in a service sector/public sector/ private sector entity.

Senior Manager (Business Development) : Any recognised Degree with Post Graduate Degree/ MBA/

equivalent qualification from a recognised National / International University. 7 years work experience in the area of Business development and Trade Promotions in a service sector/public sector/ private sector entity

Manager (Business Development) : Any recognised Degree with Post Graduate Degree/ MBA/

equivalent qualification from a recognised National / International University. 5 years work experience in the area of Business development and Trade Promotions in a service sector/public sector/ private sector entity.

Chief Manager (Environment) : A post graduate degree in Environmental Science / Environmental

Engineering or Environmental law from a recognized National / International University. 10 years work experience in Environmental Assessment/ Regulations.

Manager (Environment) : A post graduate degree in Environmental Science / Environmental

Engineering from a recognized National / International University. 5 years work experience

in Environmental Assessment/ Regulations.

Chief Manager (ICT) : First Class Graduate in B.E/ B. Tech. in Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ specialisation in relevant field of IT from a recognised University / Institution. 12 years’ experience in Executive cadre in Programming/ Electronic Data Processing/ Network/ System Design & Analysis/ relevant fields of Information Technology in any Industrial/ Commercial organization

Senior Manager (ICT) : First Class Graduate in B.E/ B. Tech. in Computer Science & Engineering/

Information Technology/ specialisation in relevant field of IT from a recognised University /

Institution. 9 years’ experience in Executive cadre in Programming/ Electronic Data Processing/ Network/ System Design & Analysis/ relevant fields of Information Technology in any Industrial/ Commercial organization.

Manager (ICT) : First Class Graduate in B.E/ B. Tech. in Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ specialisation in relevant field of IT from a recognised University /

Institution. 5 years’ experience in Executive cadre in Programming/ Electronic Data Processing/ Network/ System Design & Analysis/ relevant fields of Information Technology in any Industrial/ Commercial organization

Chief Manager (Legal) : Degree in Law from a recognized National/ International University. 15 years work experience in Legal wing of Corporates. Proven track record in contract negotiation

and drafting

Senior Manager (Legal) : Degree in Law from a recognized National/ International University. 10 years work experience in Legal wing of Corporates. Proven track record in contract negotiation

and drafting

Manager (Legal) : Degree in Law from a recognized National/ International University. 5 years work experience in Legal wing of Corporates. Proven track record in contract negotiation and drafting

How to apply :

Candidates may send their filled in application form along with required documents by 23.9.2025

superscribing on the envelope as “Application for engagement of …………. on contract basis” to The Manager (HR), Mumbai Port Authority, General Administration Department, Port House, 2nd Floor, Shoorji Vallabhdas Marg, Ballard Estate, Mumbai – 400001.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here