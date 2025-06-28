Applications are invited for recruitment of 13 vacant positions or jobs in MECON in 2025.

MECON Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Executives in 2025.

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Tech/M.E in Mechanical Engineering.

Experience : Minimum 05 (Five) years experience in Hydro –Electric projects

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Tech/M.E in Mechanical Engineering.

Experience : Minimum 05 (Five) years experience, out of which at least 4 years experience in design of Air pollution control system in industries.

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Civil)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : M.Tech/M.E in Structural Engineering. Preference shall be given to candidates who have acquired their degrees from Govt. Engineering Institutes falling under the category of “Institute of National Importance” as identified by Ministry of Education.

Experience : Minimum 05 (Five)years experience, out of which at least 4 years experience in Design of concrete structures

Name of post : Manager (Civil)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : B. Tech / B. E in Civil Engineering. Preference shall be given to candidates who have acquired their degrees from Govt. Engineering Institutes falling under the category of “Institute of

National Importance” as identified by Ministry of Education.

Experience : Minimum 09 (Nine)years experience, out of which at least 6 years of experience in Design of concrete structure for Industrial plant (Steel plant preferred) and at least 1 year site supervision experience in any construction site

Name of post : Manager (Structural)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : B. Tech / B. E in Civil Engineering.

Experience : Minimum 09 (Nine) years experience, out of which at least 6 years of experience in Design of Industrial / Infrastructural Steel Structure (Steel plant preferred)

Name of post : Manager (Liaison Officer)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBA in HR / Marketing /Business Analytics or Masters of Arts in Mass Communication /Journalism

Experience : Minimum 09 (Nine) years of experience in Liaisoning / Administration /HR/PR/ Corporate communication /Media etc from any PSU/ Private sector Listed company / Media house

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.meconlimited.co.in/

Opening date for submission of Online application : 05.07.2025

Closing date for submission of Online application : 03.08.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here