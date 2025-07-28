Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in MLCU Shillong Meghalaya.

Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Professor in School of Allied Health Sciences. Martin Luther Christian University came into being under an Act No.11 of 2005 of the Legislative assembly of Meghalaya and received the assent of the Governor on July 6, 2005. Government of Meghalaya issued the gazette notification on February 22, 2006. The creation of the university is altogether in accordance with the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act, 1956 under Section 2(f) and the university has the empowerment to grant degrees underSection22 of the UGC Act. The University recognizes its opportunity and responsibility to contribute to the sustainable development of Meghalaya and the Northeast region, participating not only in higher education, so in vocational education, healthcare, information and communication networks, environmental conservation, gender studies, cultural documentation, peace building and interventional projects. It collaborates with NGOs, community organisations, and industry in the development of the community. It is the first full-fledged Christian University in India, the capstone to more than two centuries of Christian education in this country. As a Christian university, MLCU has the mandate, mission and commitment to engage proactively with the Christian community, especially youth, Christian educational institutions and Christian organizations

Name of post : Assistant Professor in School of Allied Health Sciences

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications: MSc Nursing any specialization

Salary (annual): Rs. 4,17,000 annually

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://mlcu.keka.com/careers/jobdetails/93804

The last date for applying is August 4, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here