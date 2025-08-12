Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in USTM Meghalaya.

University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Professor/Associate Professor/Assistant Professor for various subjects in School of Allied Medical Sciences. University of Science & Technology Meghalaya is the first state private university in the field of Science & Technology in the entire North East India—a University that got the accreditation ranking of “A Grade” in its first cycle of assessment by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in 2021. The University started functioning in 2011 and is has sponsorship from ERD Foundation, Guwahati. The University is in a picturesque landscape amidst tranquil greenery in Assam-Meghalaya border at Baridua, 9th mile, opposite to CRPF Camp, Ri-Bhoi District of Meghalaya. It is about 85 kms from Shillong, the Capital of Meghalaya & 6 kms from Dispur, the capital of Assam. The campus is well connected by Rail & Air which is only 15 kms away from Guwahati Railway Station & 30 kms from Guwahati International Airport.

Name of post : Professor/Associate Professor/Assistant Professor

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Disciplines :

1. Cardiac Care Technology

2. Dialysis Technology

3. Medical Laboratory Technology (Haematology, Pathology & Biochemistry )

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

4. Emergency & Trauma Care Technology

5. Critical Care Technology

Eligibility Criteria :

Masters in the specialized subject. Preference to candidates with Ph.D. having experience of teaching in relevant field. Retired Professor/Associate Professor may also apply.

How to apply :

Interested applicants may send their resume to [email protected] in the standard application format available in the university website (www.ustm.ac.in/vacancy) with a recent photograph on or before 17th August, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here