Nagaland Jobs GHC Kohima Bench Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in GHC Kohima Bench Nagaland in 2025.

Gauhati High Court (GHC) Kohima Bench Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Multi-Tasking Staff (Group D) in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff (Group D)

No. of posts : 2

Pay : Level 1-A (15800-50200)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Eligibility Criteria :

A candidate, as on the last date of submission of online application, must fulfill the following criteria-

i. Must be an indigenous inhabitant of the State of Nagaland belonging to the following tribes-

a. Any Naga tribes

b. Kuki

c. Kachari

d. Garo

e. Mikir

ii. Must possess the minimum educational qualification of Class-VIII (8th) standard; and those who have passed HSSLC (12) or above shall be ineligible to apply for the said posts. Candidates possessing special skills may be given preference on need basis

Selection Procedure : Written Examination (50 marks) & Interview / Viva voce (20 marks)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/ or https://kohimahighcourt.gov.in/ from 8th September 2025 to 23rd September 2025 till 5 PM

Application Fees :

PwBD : NIL

SC / ST : Rs. 250/-

Others : Rs. 500/-

Last date for payment of fees is 26th September 2025 till bank transaction hours

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here