Applications are invited for recruitment of 16 vacant positions or career in NHAI in 2025.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Engineers and Designers in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of posts :

Senior AI Engineer

AI Engineer

Associate AI Engineer

Full Stack Engineer

AI Product Designer

Associate AI Product Designer

No. of posts :

Senior AI Engineer : 2

AI Engineer : 2

Associate AI Engineer : 5

Full Stack Engineer : 2

AI Product Designer : 2

Associate AI Product Designer : 3

Eligibility Criteria :

Senior AI Engineer : A Bachelor’s degree in Science, Technology, Engineering, or Business Administration or Quantitative Field such as Statistics/Economics from a recognized university/ institute. Minimum 5+ yrs end-to-end AI/ML/Data Science delivery, ? 1 yr production Gen-AI Product/App

AI Engineer : A Bachelor’s degree in Science, Technology, Engineering, or Business Administration or Quantitative Field such as Statistics/Economics from a recognized university/institute. Minimum 2 years of professional AI/ML experience

Associate AI Engineer : Last semester / Completed Bachelor’s or Masters degree in Science,

Technology, Engineering, or Business Administration or relevant quantitative field (economics, statistics etc) from a recognized university/institute

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Full Stack Engineer : A Bachelor’s degree in Science, Technology, Engineering from a recognized university/institute. 3+ yrs building secure web apps & APIs in professional setting

AI Product Designer : Bachelor’s or Masters degree in Design / HCI / Visual Communication/Arts/

Service Design/System Design and Management/Business/ Product/Engineering or related. Minimum 03 yrs conducting on-site ethnographic studies or userresearch, shadowing users and mapping service journeys, designing data intensive or AI interfaces, with a digital component

is a must.

Associate AI Product Designer : Last semester / Completed Bachelor’s or Masters in Design / HCI / Arts/Visual Communication/ Service Design/System Design and Management/Business/ Product/Engineering or related

How to apply :

Eligible candidates may apply online on the link provided on the website of NHAI https://nhai.gov.in/ by 07.10.2025 (upto 06:00 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here