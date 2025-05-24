Applications are invited for recruitment of over 900 vacant posts or career in NMDC in 2025.

NMDC Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Workmen in various categories for Bailadila Iron Ore Mine, Kirandul Complex, Bailadila Iron Ore Mine, Bacheli Complex in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh and Donimalai Iron Ore Mine, Donimalai Complex in Bellary, Karnataka.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of posts :

Field Attendant (Trainee)

Maintenance Assistant (Elect.) (Trainee)

Maintenance Assistant (Mech) (Trainee)

Blaster Gr.- II (Trainee)

Electrician Gr.-III (Trainee)

Electronics Technician Gr.-III (Trainee)

HEM Mechanic Gr.-III (Trainee)

HEM Operator Gr.- III (Trainee)

MCO Gr.-III (Trainee)

QCA Gr III (Trainee)

No. of posts :

Field Attendant (Trainee) : 151

Maintenance Assistant (Elect.) (Trainee) : 141

Maintenance Assistant (Mech) (Trainee) : 305

Blaster Gr.- II (Trainee) : 6

Electrician Gr.-III (Trainee) : 43

Electronics Technician Gr.-III (Trainee) : 6

HEM Mechanic Gr.-III (Trainee) : 77

HEM Operator Gr.- III (Trainee) : 228

MCO Gr.-III (Trainee) : 36

QCA Gr III (Trainee) : 4

Qualification & Experience :

Field Attendant (Trainee) : Middle Pass or ITI

Maintenance Assistant (Elect.) (Trainee) : ITI in Electrical Trade

Maintenance Assistant (Mech) (Trainee) : ITI in Welding / Fitter / Machinist/Motor Mechanic / Diesel Mechanic/Auto Electrician

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Blaster Gr.- II (Trainee) : Matric / ITI with Blaster / Mining Mate certificate and First Aid certificate.

Post Qualification Experience of 3 years in blasting operation.

Electrician Gr.-III (Trainee) : Three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering with Industrial/ Domestic Electrical Installations Certificate

Electronics Technician Gr.-III (Trainee) : Three years Diploma in Electronics Engineering

HEM Mechanic Gr.-III (Trainee) : Three years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with a valid Heavy Vehicle Driving License

HEM Operator Gr.- III (Trainee) : Three years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering/Automobile Engineering with a valid Heavy Vehicle Driving License

MCO Gr.-III (Trainee) : Three years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with a valid Heavy Vehicle Driving License.

QCA Gr III (Trainee) : B.Sc (Chemistry/Geology). Post qualification experience of 1 year in sampling work is essential.

How to apply :

Eligible candidates are required to apply online through NMDC website www.nmdc.co.in (link available on the “Careers” page of the website).

The link will be available/ activated from 10:00 AM on 25.05.2025 to 11:59 PM 14.06.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here