Applications are invited for recruitment of 12 vacant posts or career in NSM in 2025.

National Supercomputing Mission (NSM) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Technical Staff on contract and consolidated basis in 2025.

Name of post : Mission Coordinator

No. of posts : 2

Salary / Fees : Rs 2,80,000/- p.m. or more commensurate with experience

Educational Qualification & Years of Experience :

1. First Class BE/BTech/MCA or equivalent with 21 years of work experience

2. First Class PG in Relevant Discipline or equivalent with 21 years of work experience

3. PG in Engg / Tech or equivalent with 19 years of work experience

4. PhD with 18 years of work experience

Maximum Age : 63 years

Name of post : Programme Director

No. of posts : 2

Salary / Fees : Rs 2,50,000/- p.m. or more commensurate with experience

Educational Qualification & Years of Experience :

1. First Class BE/BTech/MCA or equivalent with 16 years of work experience

2. First Class PG in Relevant Discipline or equivalent with 16 years of work experience

3. PG in Engg / Tech or equivalent with 14 years of work experience

4. PhD with 13 years of work experience

Maximum Age : 56 years

Name of post : Project Director

No. of posts : 2

Salary / Fees : Rs 2,25,000/- p.m. or more commensurate with experience

Educational Qualification & Years of Experience :

1. First Class BE/BTech/MCA or equivalent with 11 years of work experience

2. First Class PG in Relevant Discipline or equivalent with 11 years of work experience

3. PG in Engg / Tech or equivalent with 9 years of work experience

4. PhD with 8 years of work experience

Maximum Age : 56 years

Name of post : Deputy Project Director

No. of posts : 1

Salary / Fees : Rs 1,50,000/- p.m. or more commensurate with experience

Educational Qualification & Years of Experience :

1. First Class BE/BTech/MCA or equivalent with 7 years of work experience

2. First Class PG in Relevant Discipline or equivalent with 7 years of work experience

3. PG in Engg / Tech or equivalent with 5 years of work experience

4. PhD with 4 years of work experience

Maximum Age : 50 years

Name of post : Assistant General Manager- Finance

No. of posts : 1

Salary / Fees : Rs 2,25,000/- p.m. or more commensurate with experience

Educational Qualification & Years of Experience :

1. CA with 14 years of experience

OR

2. Two years Full Time MBA // ICWA /CMA or equivalent professional qualification with 17 years of relevant experience

Maximum Age : 56 years

Name of post : Senior Manager- Admin

No. of posts : 1

Salary / Fees : Rs 1,50,000/- p.m. or more commensurate with experience

Educational Qualification & Years of Experience : Two years Full Time MBA or equivalent professional qualification with 12 years of relevant experience

Maximum Age : 50 years

Name of post : Deputy Manager- Admin

No. of posts : 2

Salary / Fees : Rs 1,30,000/- p.m. or more commensurate with experience

Educational Qualification & Years of Experience : Two years Full Time MBA or equivalent professional qualification with 7 years of relevant experience

Maximum Age : 50 years

Name of post : Secretary

No. of posts : 1

Salary / Fees : Rs 85,000/- p.m. or more commensurate with experience

Educational Qualification & Years of Experience :

1. Graduate with 14 years of experience

OR

2. Post Graduate with 12 years of experience

Maximum Age : 40 years

How to apply :

Candidates should REGISTER their candidature by filling Google Form, using the link below, for

attending Walk in interview- https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdViZjlFvVoi5TSenZajpA8iqlIvPoOxxCQ2WdN7j2iZZtVA/viewform?usp=header

Google form Link Will be available till 11.55 PM on 14.04.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here