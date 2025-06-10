Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or jobs in Punjab & Sind Bank in 2025.

Punjab & Sind Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Bank’s Medical Consultant at Staff Training College in 2025. Initially the period of contract shall be for two years. The performance of the Medical Consultant will be reviewed by Bank before expiry of the contract period and same can be extended by two years after each such term if found

satisfactory.

Name of post : Bank’s Medical Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

a. M.D. in general medicine recognized by Medical Council of India) with atleast 05 years of experience after passing M.D.

OR

b. M.B.B.S having atleast 07 years of experience after passing M.B.B.S as a registered Medical Practitioner. Bank will give preference to Doctors having qualification M.D. in General Medicine but in case Doctor of M.D. qualification is not available for engagement as required, Bank may engage the Doctor with basic qualification of M.B.B.S and having 07 years of experience after passing M.B.B.S, if found suitable. Doctor empanelled with PSU/ Banks at present/ previously will be given preference by the Bank.

Selection Procedure : Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview by email. Based on the interview, final selection will be done for engagement to the post of Medical Consultant on contractual basis.

How to apply :

Interested candidates may send the application in the attached format as at Annex-I along with self-attested copies of PAN/AADHAR, Registration certificate, educational qualification & all experience certificates etc by Ordinary/Speed post so as to reach on or before 19.06.2025 super scribing the envelope “Application for engagement of Medical Consultant on contractual basis at Punjab & Sind Bank, Staff Training College (STC), Rohini, New Delhi” addressed to :- The Deputy General Manager, Punjab & Sind Bank, H.O., HRD Department, 2nd Floor, Plate B, Block 3, NBCC Complex, East Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi, PIN-110023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here