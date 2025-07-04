Applications are invited for recruitment of 24 vacant teaching posts or jobs in Railway HS School Alipurduar in 2025.

Railway HS School Alipurduar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Primary Teachers (PRT) in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Post Graduate Teachers (PGT)

No. of posts : 8

Subject wise vacancies :

Biology : 1 Computer Science : 1 English : 1 Geography : 1 Hindi : 1 History : 1 Political Science : 1 Sociology : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per Railway HS School Alipurduar norms

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT)

No. of posts : 11

Subject wise vacancies :

Name of post : Post Graduate Teachers (PGT)

No. of posts : 11

Subject wise vacancies :

Computer Science : 1 English : 2 Hindi : 2 Pure Science : 2 Sanskrit : 1 Social Science : 2 PTI(Male) : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per Railway HS School Alipurduar norms

Name of post : Primary Teacher (PRT) (English Medium)

No. of posts : 5

Eligibility Criteria : As per Railway HS School Alipurduar norms

Remuneration: Consolidated monthly remuneration for teachers on contract basis will be as under:

(i) Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) all subjects — Rs. 27,500/- per month.

(ii) Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) all subjects— Rs. 26,250/- per month.

(iii) Primary Teacher (PRT)all subjects — Rs. 21,250/-per month.

Age Limit : 18-65 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts from 15th July 2025 to 17th July 2025. Reporting time is 8:30 AM. Venue of interview is Railway HS School, NF Railway, Alipurduar Junction

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with their application forms along with relevant documents Check list to attach Documents along with the Application form:

Date of Birth Proof Community Certificate Educational Qualification Certificate Experience Certificate, if any Identity Proof (either any of one – Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID Card, Driving Licence, or Identity Card issued by Govt of India, etc.) Proof of good character and antecedents from two Gazetted officers of the Central/State Govt. NOC from employer if employed.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here