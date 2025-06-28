Applications are invited for recruitment of 6238 vacant positions or jobs in RRB in 2025.

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Technician Grade I Signal and Technician Grade III.

Name of post : Technician Grade-I Signal

No. of posts : 183

Qualification :

A) Bachelor of Science In Physics / Electronics / Computer Science / Information Technology/ Instrumentation from a recognized University/Institute (OR) B.Sc. in a combination of any sub-stream of basic streams of Physics/ Electronics/Computer Science/Information Technology/ Instrumentation from a recognized University/Institute

(OR)

B) Three years Diploma in Engineering in the above basic streams or in combination of any of above basic streams (OR) Degree in Engineering in the above basic streams or in combination of any of above basic streams

Name of post : Technician Grade-III

No. of posts : 6055

Qualification : Matriculation / SSLC plus ITI from recognized institutions of NCVT/SCVT in the relevant trade (OR) Matriculation / SSLC plus Course Completed Act Apprenticeship in the relevant trade

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/

Closing date for Submission of Online Application is 28-07-2025 (23:59 hours)

Application Fees :

For all candidates : Rs. 500/-

For candidates who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC) : Rs. 250/-

Last Date for Application fee payment for the submitted applications is 30-07-2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here