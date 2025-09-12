Applications are invited for recruitment of 23 vacant positions or career in SAMEER in 2025.
Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of technical personnel in 2025.
Name of post : Research Scientist (Electronics / Communication / Telecommunication)
No. of posts : 10
Essential Qualification : B.E. / B.Tech / M.E. / M.Tech in Electronics & Communication Engineering or Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering or M.Sc. (Electronics) from a recognized university / institution with minimum 55% marks
Remuneration Rs. 32,000/- per month (consolidated pay) with annual increment
Name of post : Project Assistant-A (Electronics / Communication / Telecommunication)
No. of posts : 4
Essential Qualification : Diploma in Electronics Engineering/ Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering or equivalent (3 Years course) from a recognised university / institution with minimum 55% marks.
Remuneration Rs. 19,000/- per month (consolidated pay) with annual increment
Name of post : Project Assistant-A (Mechanical)
No. of posts : 2
Essential Qualification : Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (3 Years course) from a recognised
university / institution with minimum 55% marks
Remuneration : Rs. 19,000.00/- per month (consolidated pay) with annual increment
Name of post : Project Technician-A (Electronics / Communication / Telecommunication)
No. of posts : 2
Essential Qualification : Candidates should have passed ITI in relevant trade from recognised institution/ Technical board and should have completed NCVT with minimum 55%.
Remuneration : Rs. 17,100/- per month (consolidated pay) with annual increment
Name of post : Project Technician-A : Mechanical (Fitter and Machinist)
No. of posts : 5 (Fitter : 2, Machinist : 3)
Essential Qualification : Candidates should have passed ITI in relevant trade from recognised institution/ Technical board and should have completed NCVT with minimum 55%.
Remuneration : Rs. 17,100/- per month (consolidated pay) with annual increment
How to apply :
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruit.sameer.gov.in/
Last Date of Application: 03rd October 2025
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here