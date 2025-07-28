Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in Sikkim Manipal University.

Sikkim Manipal University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Tutor in the Department of Hospital Administration. Sikkim Manipal University, State Private University, with UGC, NMC AICTE and INC approval came into being in 1995 and accredited by NAAC with A+ grade (3.28/4), NIRF University Ranking 2023 (Rank-Band: 101-150) offers a wide range of Doctoral, Postgraduate and Undergraduate programs. With Online Manipal 360° learning experience, it has created a holistic learning ecosystem that enables students to experience learning through meaningful, engaging, and diverse ways. Sikkim Manipal University (SMU) formerly known as Sikkim Manipal University of Health, Medical and Technological Sciences came into existence as a result of the agreement signed between the Government of Sikkim and the Manipal Pai Foundation, with the aim of imparting exemplary education and health care services in the state of Sikkim and country wide. It is the first ever Public Private Partnership in the country for higher Education and Health Care Services. The University has two campuses: Medical campus and the Technology campus. Sikkim Manipal University was born to with the basic objective of strengthening the close link of education to skill development and the making the youth of Sikkim educated, skilled and employable, giving them the capacity to harness diverse opportunities both within and outside Sikkim. This will also create more job opportunities for the youth, thus solving the growing unemployment in the State. All courses run by SMU have got approval altogether from the regulatory bodies. It includes Medical Council of India (MCI), Nursing Council of India, Indian Association of Physiotherapy, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) ,UGC and the Distance Education Council.

Name of post : Tutor in Department of Hospital Administration

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master of Hospital Administration

Experience : More than 1 year of teaching experience is desirable

How to apply :

Interested candidates may email their CV altogether at [email protected] by August 10, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here