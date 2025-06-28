Applications are invited for recruitment of MTS & Havaldar jobs in SSC in 2025.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc., in different States/ Union Territories and also Havaldar (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non- Ministerial post in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central

Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance in 2025.

Name of posts :

Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff

Havaldar

No. of posts :

Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff : To be updated

Havaldar : 1075

Eligibility Criteria : The candidates must have passed Matriculation Examination or equivalent

from a recognized Board as on or before the cut-off date i.e. 01-08-2025

Age Limit :

Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff : 18-25 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02.08.2000 and not later than 01.08.2007) for MTS.

Havaldar : 18-27 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02.08.1998 and not later than 01.08.2007) for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN, Department of Revenue and a few posts of MTS in various departments.

How to apply :

Candidates can apply only in online mode at the new website of SSC Headquarters i.e. https://ssc.gov.in

They may also apply through mySSC mobile application (which can be downloaded from Google Play Store)

Last date and time for receipt of online applications 24-07-2025 (23:00 hrs)

Application Fees :

Fee payable: Rs. 100/- (Rupees one hundred only).

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Exservicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Fee can be paid only through online payment modes, namely BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit card

Last date and time for making online fee payment 25-07-2025 (23:00 hrs)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here