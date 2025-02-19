Applications are invited for recruitment of 1164 vacant positions or career in Union Bank of India in 2025.

Union Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Apprentices under Apprentices Act 1961 in 2025. Union Bank of India is one of the leading public sector banks of the country. The Bank is a listed entity, and the Government of India holds 74.76 percent in Bank’s total paid-up capital. The Bank, having its headquarters at Mumbai (India), was registered on November 11, 1919 as a limited company. On 1st April 2020, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank were amalgamated into Union Bank of India. Our Bank has a network of 8,500+ domestic branches, 9,000+ ATMs, 74,000+ employees and 23,000+ Business Correspondents. The Bank has expanded its presence across all States and Union Territories.

Name of post : Apprentice

No. of posts : 1194

Qualification :

Graduation from a recognized University/ Institute. Candidates must have completed & have passing certificate for their graduation on or after 01.04.2021.

Stipend :

The apprentices are eligible for stipend of Rs. 15000/- per month for the engagement period of one year. The apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances/benefits.

Age Limit :

Min. 20 year and Max. 28 years as on 01-Feb-2025. However, relaxation in upper age limit for categories like SC/ST/OBC/PWBD etc. as per Govt. of India guidelines is applicable.

How to apply :

All eligible candidates need to first do registration on the Apprenticeship Portal (NATS Portal) of Government of India: https://nats.education.gov.in (only for candidates who have passed their graduation examination on or after 1st April 2021).

Candidates with registration on NATS portal will have to login and then apply for the Apprenticeship opportunity/advertisement published by the Bank on the portal. In NATS portal candidates can view the Apprenticeship Advertisement of “Union Bank of India” under “Apply Against Advertised Vacancies” after login into the portal by visiting https://nats.education.gov.in/student_type.php

Last date for submission of online applications is 5th March 2025

Application Fees :

General / OBC : Rs. 800.00 + GST

All Females : Rs. 600.00 + GST

SC/ST : Rs. 600.00 + GST

PWBD : Rs. 400.00 + GST

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here